Bruins OT winner called off because of goaltender interference (Video)

It appeared the Boston Bruins had won Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators with 5:35 left in the first overtime, but a call of goaltender interference prevented the tally from counting.

Bruins forward Sean Kuraly skated towards Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson and fired shot before hitting into the netminder. Then with Anderson down, Boston forward Noel Acciari stuffed the puck into the net for a goal that seemed to have sent the series to Game 6 in Boston.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

The play was then reviewed with the official initially saying he had called goaltender interference on the ice. After the review, it was then determined that the call on the ice stood as no goal.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

Here is the explanation of the no-goal call by the NHL:

At 14:25 of overtime in the Bruins/Senators game, the Situation Room initiated a review under the terms of a Coach’s Challenge to review the “Interference on the Goalkeeper” decision that resulted in a “no goal” call.

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee determined that Boston’s Sean Kuraly interfered with Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson before the puck crossed the goal line.

Therefore the original call stands – no goal Boston Bruins.

— NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in Overtime (Regular Season and Playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge.

The Bruins ended up winning the game in the second overtime on a goal by Kuraly. This put their series at 3-2 in favor of Ottawa.

– – – – – – –

Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @joshuacooper

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



