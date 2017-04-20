Bruins fan dresses as Dion Phaneuf pylon, evokes ‘sloppy seconds’ (Photo)

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, as the Sens took a commanding 3-1 series lead with action shifting back up north.

In no way are we saying that one man’s actions could mystically swing the karma of a game in a team’s favor; we’re just saying a Bruins fan showed up to the game dressed a Dion Phaneuf traffic cone with an overt reference to the time former NHL player Sean Avery made a joke about Phaneuf’s then girlfriend/now wife Elisha Cuthbert and the fact they used to date.

View photos

That’s spot-on penmanship.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Here he is at the game, taking photos with fans:

View photos

And here he is on the concourse. We’re really hoping this thing came with one of those urination vacuums they use on space missions because, yikes, that seems cumbersome.

View photos