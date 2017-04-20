Bruins fan dresses as Dion Phaneuf pylon, evokes ‘sloppy seconds’ (Photo)

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, as the Sens took a commanding 3-1 series lead with action shifting back up north.
In no way are we saying that one man’s actions could mystically swing the karma of a game in a team’s favor; we’re just saying a Bruins fan showed up to the game dressed a Dion Phaneuf traffic cone with an overt reference to the time former NHL player Sean Avery made a joke about Phaneuf’s then girlfriend/now wife Elisha Cuthbert and the fact they used to date.
That’s spot-on penmanship.
Here he is at the game, taking photos with fans:
And here he is on the concourse. We’re really hoping this thing came with one of those urination vacuums they use on space missions because, yikes, that seems cumbersome.
Please recall in 2008 when Avery, then with the Dallas Stars, decided to hold an impromptu press conference in Calgary and say the following:
“Uh, I’m really happy to be back in Calgary. I love Canada. And I just want to comment on how it’s become like a common thing in the NHL for guys to fall in love with my sloppy seconds. I don’t know what that’s about. Enjoy the game tonight.”
Dion Phaneuf and Elisha Cuthbert were dating at the time. They wed in 2013.
Avery was suspended six games by the NHL and sent to counseling. He retired from the NHL in 2012. “Over the 12 years that I played I said some of the worst things that you could ever possibly imagine. And every time I did it because I thought that it was going to give me or my team an advantage,” Avery, who has a book due out this year, told TSN’s Michael Landsberg in 2013.
So in summary, the Bruins lost Game 4 because Craig Anderson made 22 saves or because Bobby Ryan scored or because of this guy.
—
Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
