Bruins F Miller won't be disciplined for hit on Burmistrov

Arizona Coyotes center Alexander Burmistrov (91) is dropped to the ice on a charge by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Miller received a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty on the charge. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the NHL's decision says Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller will not be suspended for his hit that forced Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Burmistrov to leave the ice on a stretcher.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NHL does not typically announce when no punishment is given. The person says officials deemed Miller's hit clean.

Miller was given a charging major and a game misconduct after he came up on Burmistrov and knocked him on his back in the second period of Tuesday night's game in Boston. Burmistrov was taken off the ice on a stretcher and brought to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Bruins scored a short-handed goal during the ensuing power play and went on to win 4-1.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.