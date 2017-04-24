Browns lineman Joe Thomas points out flaws in penalizing diluted drug samples

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas criticized the NFL’s drug testing procedures after draft prospect Jabrill Peppers was penalized for a diluted sample.

Peppers’s agent said that the sample collected at the NFL combine was diluted because Peppers had been drinking large amounts of water while due to illness and to avoid cramping. Under the NFL’s testing program, a diluted sample counts as a failed test.

After hearing the news, Thomas sent several tweets criticizing the testing procedures.

Tester should be able to see it39;s dilute right when he receives sample and can then request more samples until it39;s not dilute #flawedsystem https://t.co/BhZLnzuDk2 - Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 24, 2017

No player should ever have a "failed test" for a dilute sample. Especially at the combine where players frequently chug water to gain weight - Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 24, 2017

Or you39;re chugging water to hydrate for a day of grueling physical testing. Lack of hydration leads to a significant decrease in performance https://t.co/FpuUZ3Fpe7 - Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 24, 2017

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster was also penalized for a diluted sample at the combine. Foster said he was hydrating to recover from food poisoning.

Both players are still widely expected to be first-round picks.

This article was originally published on SI.com