Browns' Jamie Meder signs; field goal block secured lone win

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cleveland Browns re-signed defensive lineman Jamie Meder, who blocked a late field goal to give the team its only win last season.

Meder was an exclusive-rights free agent, a player with two or fewer seasons whose contract has expired. The 6-foot-3, 308-pounder had a strong third season with Cleveland, recording 48 tackles and a sack in 15 starts.

His biggest play came Dec. 24 against San Diego when he deflected a fourth-quarter field goal to help the Browns finally win in 2017, ending a 14-game losing streak and avoiding a 0-16 season.

Meder was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance.

The 25-year-old Meder has played in 33 games for Cleveland since being signed to the practice squad in 2014.

Meder is from the Cleveland area and played college ball at Ashland.

---

