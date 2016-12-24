Browns fans' spelling woes continue in 'Cleveveland'

Picking on Cleveland Browns fans for their spelling seems like, oh, taking Tiny Tim’s cane or stepping on Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree … enough is enough, you know? Still, CBS cameras caught a Browns fan trying to rally the team via a sign that read “Cleveveland.”

You know what? Let’s be charitable and say it was some kind of play on “Christmas Eve.” Because the other option was that the sign creator just kind of lost their way halfway through the project, which … well, that sounds pretty Cleveland too, honestly.

Say what you will about “Cleveveland,” at least it’s not GPODAWUND, from earlier this year:

View photos Oh, Browns fans. (Part 2, via screenshot) More

(Translation: DAWG POUND.)

And at least it’s right-side-up, unlike this sign from 2013:

View photos Oh, Browns fans. (Part 3, via screenshot) More

Love ya, Cleveland Browns fans. Evevery single one of you.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.