Browns exec open to trading No. 1 in draft, won't 'panic' if free agent Terrelle Pryor bolts

INDIANAPOLIS — Cleveland Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown might start making people nervous with his words, but he spoke on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine with calm in his voice, even with so much at stake this offseason.

The Browns own the top pick in the draft and have to nail it. They have some key free agents, including breakout star receiver Terrelle Pryor. They don’t yet have quarterback figured out. And the man in charge of helping turn around a 1-15 season said that he could envision a scenario where both are not part of the roster.

Brown said that Pryor was “a priority” but that the Browns “won’t panic if he’s not on our roster.” Additionally, Brown said the team would listen to offers for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Only the Browns, right? Not so fast.

Brown’s answers were measured and not a likely indication that Pryor isn’t coming back or that assumed No. 1 draft pick Myles Garrett isn’t coming at all. This is not yet a time to panic if you’re a Browns fan. There was context to all of this.

Brown said he would “listen to any opportunities that are out there” for the top pick. That’s different than hanging a “For Sale” sign on it. Yes, Garrett has said some things that have been less than encouraging about his desire to come to Cleveland. But that doesn’t appear to be a concern yet. If someone knocks the Browns’ socks off with an offer? They’d have to consider it. That’s basically what Brown said.

On Pryor, he actually has said kind things about Cleveland, telling Cleveland.com: “I have no problem with, just because we were 1-15 or whatever this year, coming back,” he said. “I don’t mind starting fresh next year and continuing to grow, because I think it’s more exciting when you’re on the bottom. I’m always citing starting from the bottom and getting to the top, and I think it’s a greater feeling and it would be great to give Cleveland what they’re looking for.”

All Brown would seem to verify was that the Browns will not franchise tag Pryor, as he referred to the period during which legal tampering can begin with other teams and free agents two days prior to the start of free agency on March 9. There’s still a decent shot he could return. And if he doesn’t? The Browns shouldn’t panic. He was their best playmaker, but they were 1-15 with him; certainly they could achieve that again without him.

But there’s a very good shot Pryor — if he re-signs — would be doing it prior to the Browns being able to land a quarterback. It appears that Jimmy Garoppolo will not be made available by the New England Patriots and other veteran options such as Tyrod Taylor, Kirk Cousins or A.J. McCarron don’t appear too realistic. Brown said he “expects” Robert Griffin III to be “back in April,” but you know how those things go. Don’t hold your breath on that return, and if you do it likely means the Browns struck out in other attempts to land different QBs.

So clearly we’re not saying there are not major concerns once more with the Browns. We’re just saying that Sashi Brown’s words on Wednesday were not as drastic or panic-worthy as they appeared to the naked eye.

