Brown scores 29, No. 15 Duke women beat No. 17 Virginia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Lexie Brown was 10 of 16 from the field and scored 29 points to help No. 15 Duke beat No. 17 Virginia Tech 84-59 on Thursday night.

It was the first time since Jan. 9, 2005 Duke and VT faced off as ranked teams.

Duke, which led by six points at intermission, broke it open with a 16-0 run to open the third quarter for a 54-32 lead. The Blue Devils went up 65-36 after extending the run to 27-4.

The Blue Devils made 7 of 12 3-pointers (58.3 percent), 17 of 17 free throws and shot 51 percent overall.

Rebecca Greenwell added 18 points and Kyra Lambert 10 for Duke (16-3, 4-2 ACC). Leaonna Odom had eight points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Sidney Cook and Kendyl Brooks each scored 15 points for Virginia Tech (16-2, 3-2). Cook grabbed 12 rebounds and Brooks made five of VT's eight 3-pointers. Regan Magarity had her sixth straight double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to match the longest such streak in program history.