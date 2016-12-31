Brooks, Ennis lead No. 21 Oregon past No. 22 USC

Oregon's Dylan Ennis, left, goes up for a layup against Southern California's Chimezie Metu during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 28 points and Dylan Ennis added 21 to lead No. 21 Oregon to an 84-61 victory over No. 22 Southern California on Friday night, the Trojans' first loss of the season.

Brooks, a preseason All-America, shot 9 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 4 on 3-pointers, and 6 of 6 from the free throw line two nights after his last-second 3 knocked off No. 2 UCLA.

The Ducks (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12) started the second half on a 21-3 run, featuring 14 points by Ennis, to race to their 11th consecutive win and extend the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 35 games.

Chris Boucher had 11 points for the Ducks in his second game after missing two with an ankle injury.

De'Anthony Melton led USC (14-1, 1-1) with 13 points and Jonah Matthews had 11. Elijah Stewart and Jordan McLaughlin added 10 each.

Oregon's largest lead was 31 points with 8:07 to play. The Ducks turned a season-high 17 turnovers by the Trojans into 23 points and had a 38-22 edge in points in the paint.

Brooks, with 20 points, was the difference during a sloppy first half. Each team went 0 for 9 from the field for extended stretches as both struggled to find any offensive flow.

USC's 7-minute drought ended with Melton picking Payton Pritchard's pocket at midcourt when the freshman point guard turned to look at Oregon coach Dana Altman for instructions. However, the Ducks finished the half on a 10-2 run to lead 38-29.

BIG PICTURE

USC missed its first road sweep of the Oregon schools since 2008 and falls short of the 16-0 start by the 1971 Trojans that finished 24-2.

Oregon scores a big home sweep by knocking off two unbeatens to re-establish itself as a Pac-12 force now that its seven-man core rotation is healthy for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

USC, which ended a 13-game losing streak in the state of Oregon by beating Oregon State on Wednesday night, will try to end a five-game skid against Stanford on Thursday when it hosts the Cardinal.

After playing nine straight games without leaving the state, Oregon plays at Washington on Wednesday in its first true road test since its loss at No. 4 Baylor on Nov. 15.

