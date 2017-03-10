Brooke Pahukoa leads Boise State to Mountain West title

Boise State reacts after defeating Fresno State following the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament championship Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Fresno State 66-53. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Brooke Pahukoa scored 17 points and Boise State beat Fresno State 66-53 on Friday to win the Mountain West Tournament title and earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State (25-7) shook off a sluggish start, while overcoming league defensive player of the year Bego Faz Davalos, to win its second conference championship in three years.

Normally a 40 percent shooting team, Boise State shot just 33.8 percent from the field, hitting 22 of 65, including a paltry 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3-point range.

Yaiza Rodriguez and Shalen Shaw each added 12 points for the Broncos.

Candice White had 14 points for Fresno State (18-5), and Bego Faz Davalos added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Faz Davalos was 1 for 6 from the field in the first half, and the Bulldogs were 9 of 25 (36 percent).BIG PICTURE

Boise State: The Broncos became the third No. 4 seed to win the title. They also won as a No. 4 in 2015.

Fresno State: Faz Davalos, only a junior, continued an impressive career with the Bulldogs with a stellar tournament showing. In her 21st double-double of the season, she broke the single-season record (20), which was set in the league's inaugural season by UNLV's Linda Froelich. Her 366 career blocked shots also broke the Mountain West career record, originally held by New Mexico's Jordan Adams (344, 1999-03)

UP NEXT

Boise State: NCAA Tournament

Fresno State: The Bulldogs are hoping their run to the championship game will help them get an invite to a postseason event, likely the WNIT.