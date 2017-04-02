Bronson Arroyo assigned to minors, could join Reds soon

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Reds have reassigned pitcher Bronson Arroyo to Triple-A Louisville, but he could be back in the majors next weekend if he has no setbacks during his workouts.

Arroyo is trying to come back from Tommy John surgery more than two years ago. He signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati and could be added to the roster next weekend in St. Louis.

The Reds also made several anticipated moves, putting right-handed pitchers Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), Austin Brice (elbow) and Nefi Ogando (hand) on the 10-day disabled list. Right-hander Nick Travieso (shoulder) went on the 60-day DL.

Cincinnati catcher Devin Mesoraco also went on the 10-day DL as he recovers from hip surgery, rebuilding his endurance. Reds infielder Patrick Kivelhan was added to the 25-man roster.

