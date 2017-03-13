Broncos' DeMarcus Ware announces retirement after 12 seasons

The Denver Broncos’ DeMarcus Ware, who ranks eighth on the NFL’s all-time sacks list with 138.5 sacks, has announced his retirement. In a post on Twitter, the onetime Cowboy bade farewell to the game:





“After a lot of thought and prayer,” Ware wrote, “I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career.” Ware ends his career with nine Pro Bowl appearances, four times on the All-Pro First Team, and a Super Bowl championship with Denver’s defeat of the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. He led the league in sacks twice, was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2007, and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2000s.

Ware, 34, was an unrestricted free agent, but Denver Broncos general manager John Elway had reportedly met with Ware earlier in the week about re-signing him, albeit to a reduced role. Ware is an almost certain Hall of Famer; he’s the only player among the NFL’s top ten career sacks leaders not already in Canton.

DeMarcus Ware exults against the Panthers. (Getty)

