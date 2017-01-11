Brock Lesnar, NHL All-Star snubs and third jerseys (Puck Daddy Countdown)

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

8 – Brock Lesnar

Seems like the Beast Incarnate made the ultimate hockey faux pas and stepped on the Jets logo, and the whole team yelled at him.

It’s really too bad he beat Toby Enstrom to death with Drew Stafford but frankly the Jets needed to get out from under those contracts anyway.

7 – Keeping John Tavares in Brooklyn

Saw Wysh’s take yesterday on how John Tavares might re-sign with the Isles if they get a decent supporting cast around him. Sure, nice thought. They should definitely do that. But here’s the problem: They can’t.

Look at the contracts on this team. There just aren’t a lot of good values there with the exception of Tavares, who’s about to command at least $9 million and deserves eight figures. They have a ton of bad deals coming off the books in 2018-19 but that’s also two years from now.

Hell, man, Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Josh Bailey make a combined $10.15 million starting next year. That’s inexcusable. It flat-out doesn’t make sense. So how can you build when you’ve got $10.15 million in those three, plus $10.5 million in Andrew Ladd and Mikhail Grabovski, plus no goaltending plan, plus a coach who clearly doesn’t get it? I dunno.

I wish Tavares as well as anyone in the league. This franchise has done nothing to deserve his loyalty. Let him go somewhere he can help a contender. He’s never bringing a Cup to the Islanders because no one can.

6 – Shea Weber

Bro, you put Brendan Gallagher on the shelf for two months? Bad teammate. Habs lose the trade.

5 – Playing until you’re 55

Hey remember earlier this year when Jagr had an on-ice shooting percentage of like 3 percent and everyone thought he was done because he is very old now? Yeah crazy that like three months later he’s got his shooting percentage up above 7 (which is still very low!) and all of a sudden he’s on pace for another 50-point season.

Crazy how it works! He had six points in his first 17 games. He has 19 in his last 25. His shot rate is effectively unchanged. Pretty crazy.

I hope Jagr does play until he’s 55. I could use another 11 years of him in the league. Even if he sucks. He’s seven points away from 1,900. Three more seasons I bet he breaks 2k. Wouldn’t that be a wild-ass thing to see from a guy who played through two separate Dead Puck Eras, whose career predates NHL-tracked time on ice by EIGHT seasons, and who also played from 2008 to 2011 in another league?

I’d love to see him catch Gretzky but another 1,000 points seems pretty extremely unlikely. He’d have had an outside chance if he’d racked up another 250 or 300 instead of going to the KHL.

But he is a blessing to us. Let’s never say a bad word about him. Agreed? Agreed.

4 – Two jerseys only!!!!

Next year the NHL will not have any third jerseys. People were weirdly upset about this. Most third jerseys are very bad. Few talk about this.

With this in mind, here’s me telling you the correct jerseys teams should wear under the new Adidas regime (with the caveat that I still firmly believe there should be no requirement for having a white jersey if you don’t wanna have one):

Anaheim: Go back to the purple and green.

Arizona: Last year’s were among the best in the league. Changing them was stupid. Change them back.

Boston: Current third and current white. They’re perfect.

Buffalo: The late ’80s/early ’90s jerseys are as good as it gets for this club.

Calgary: Go back to Flames Classic and dump the Black Flaming C.

Carolina: Current jerseys are perfect, but use the big logo on the thirds as the primary logo.

Chicago: The jerseys have been the best in the league since 1956 but maybe mix in a logo that isn’t extremely racist???