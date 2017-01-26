Broadcaster Tommy Smyth leaving ESPN after 25 years

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) -- Soccer broadcaster Tommy Smyth is leaving ESPN after a quarter-century.

The network said Thursday that Smyth is leaving to call Philadelphia Union games with JP Dellacamera. Smyth's final ESPN telecast was Wednesday.

He began at the network in 1992, calling a Brazilian Paulista league match between Guarani and Santos with Ricardo Ortiz.

In addition to the Philadelphia Union, Smyth will be on Sirius XM Radio with Rodney Marsh on a ''Grumpy Pundits'' show from 9-11 a.m. Eastern time each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.