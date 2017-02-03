Brionna Jones' double-double leads No.3 Maryland past Purdue

Purdue guard Ashley Morrissette (1) drives on Maryland guard Destiny Slocum (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Maryland used its depth to keep up its winning streak.

Brionna Jones had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Brianna Fraser added 18 points and six rebounds, and Ieshia Small scored 14 points to help the third-ranked Terrapins beat Purdue 85-70 Thursday night for their 10th straight win.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 12 points for Maryland (22-1, 10-0 Big Ten).

''I'm really proud of our depth. I thought Ieshia and Brianna both came in with a ton of energy (combined) for 30-plus points off the bench,'' Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. ''Purdue is a great team. To be able to put up 85 points on their defense, we had to work really hard tonight.''

Ashley Morrissette scored 14 points to lead Purdue (14-9, 5-4). Andreona Keys added 13 points and Dominique McBryde had 12.

The Terps and Boilermakers traded the lead twice in the first half before Maryland took an eight-point lead into halftime on Destiny Slocum's 3-pointer at the buzzer. It seemed like each time the Boilermakers made a run, Maryland's reserves were there to carry the Terps to higher ground.

Maryland's reserves outscored their Purdue counterparts 13-4 in the first half and finished with a 34-18 edge.

The Boilermakers then couldn't keep up with the Terrapins in the second half.

''We have to come out of the locker room in the second half like we come out in the first half,'' Morrissette said. ''Coming out in the second half, you can't just give up because they hit a 3 (before halftime). I think that still coming out in the second half, it's everybody's responsibility to bring the energy and come out hard.''

Maryland's largest lead was 21 points. The Terrapins shot 44 percent from the floor (31 for 70) and finished with 16 assists.

The Terps outrebounded the Boilermakers 22-12 in the first two quarters, leading to a 10-2 advantage in second-chance points, and 45-38 for the game. The Terps also outscored Purdue 46-36 in the paint.

Purdue coach Sharon Versyp said the Boilermakers were ''right there'', referencing their missed opportunity to keep the game close and ultimately have a chance to steal an upset win at home.

''I was impressed with our kids' efforts. That's something (effort) that we should never have to ask for,'' Versyp said. ''(Maryland) is a very efficient team. The third quarter really hurt us. I felt that we weren't in sync at times. You've got to beat teams like this, but you know why they're a top team in the country.''

BIG PICTURE: Maryland's only loss of the season was a six-point defeat to No. 1-ranked and record-setting Connecticut on Dec. 29. Since then, the Terps have won eight of their 10 straight by double digits. With six games remaining, Maryland will strive toward finishing undefeated in Big Ten play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS: Maryland won't play a ranked team until Feb. 20, when it visits No. 14 Ohio State. The Terps are 2-1 this season against ranked opponents, with wins over then-No. 23 Arizona State and then-No. 7 Louisville.

UP NEXT:

Maryland travels to Indiana on Sunday

Purdue visits Illinois on Sunday