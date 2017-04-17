Brighton promoted to Premier League; thousands flood field to celebrate

BRIGHTON, England (AP) Brighton will play in the top-flight of English soccer for the first time in 34 years after securing promotion to the Premier League on Monday.
Thousands of fans flooded the field at the south-coast club's ground on Monday after a 2-1 victory over Wigan.
A seventh successive win ensured Brighton will finish in the two automatic promotion places in the League Championship. Chris Hughton's side has a seven-point lead over Newcastle, the only remaining title contender.
Reading and Huddersfield could also finish in the top two but they can't finish in first place.
congratulations #bhafc @tomerhemed10 @beramangela and the city of #brighton... see you next year in the #EPL pic.twitter.com/Ak4xooiHxF- Yotam Rozenwald (@Yotam_R82) April 17, 2017
Brighton celebrate! pic.twitter.com/kQ2t2mX2go- CorbettSports (@CorbettSports) April 17, 2017
Brighton will play for the first time in the Premier League, which was launched in 1992. It's a remarkable recovery for a team that almost dropped out of the top four professional leagues 20 years ago.
245