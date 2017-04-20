Briann January joins ASU women's basketball staff

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Former Arizona State star Briann January is joining the Sun Devils as a women's basketball assistant coach, the school announced Wednesday night.

January helped lead Arizona State to 104 wins in her time at the school and then went on to play for the WNBA's Indiana Fever. She is set to begin her ninth year with Indiana and will continue to play as she coaches.

''I am so excited for this opportunity,'' January said in a statement. ''Charli and I have been in communication about my transition into coaching for a few years now and so this opportunity came at the perfect time.

''To me, Charli (Turner Thorne) is one of the best coaches in college basketball and to be able to learn from her is the ideal scenario for me as I start my coaching career.''

The Sun Devils are coming off their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance as they advanced to the second round of the NCAAs where they nearly upset eventual national champion South Carolina on its home floor after taking a one-point lead into the game's final minute.

Turner Thorne, who posted her 400th win as ASU's head coach last month, will return for her 21st season and will lead a squad that will look to match the school record of five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and five straight 20-win seasons.

''I told her play as long as you want to play,'' Turner Thorne said. ''It works out great for everyone and I'm so excited to have her back in the program.''