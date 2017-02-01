Brian Cashman has a reason for backing Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick

When a sports figure decides to comment on any controversial political measure, they are often bombarded with the phrase “stick to sports.” Fans, usually those who don’t agree with that particular opinion, are quick to remind those people to stay in their lane.

It’s pretty impossible to ignore, though. Whether you like it or not, the two subjects are often connected. It’s tough to expect people to just ignore real-world issues, especially when they have a personal connection to what’s going on.

Take New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, for example. Cashman was high school classmates with new Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. So, when he was asked about his opinion about Gorsuch, Cashman decided there was no need to “stick to sports.”

“He was easily voted class president, and for good reason,” Cashman told the Daily News Wednesday, referring to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, which Trump announced Tuesday night. “Based upon the two years I went to high school with (Gorsuch), he was extremely intelligent, and a high-character guy. I thought he was a tremendous choice (for the Supreme Court vacancy).”

Now, that seems like Cashman is making a political statement. Saying Gorsuch is a “tremendous” pick implies that Cashman may agree with his stance on a number of political issues. But, as Cashman explained to the New York Daily News, that’s not exactly the case.

“He’s a good man. I’m not qualified to speak to his decision-making as a judge, but I think it would be hard to find fault with the person. He’ll obviously go through the vetting process. But the person I knew back then was a very smart, very humble, extremely bright young man. “It’s a great opportunity for (Gorsuch) and I’m very proud,” added Cashman. “Hopefully it will be smooth sailing for him.”

There you go. Cashman is merely saying Gorsuch was a good person back when they went to school together. He’s careful to avoid saying whether he agrees with Gorsuch’s career as a judge. Cashman is technically mixing sports and politics here, but his take is so mild it’s tough for either side to criticize his opinion. He liked Gorsuch in high school. That’s it.

If anything, it’s just another example that the two subjects are often unavoidable. And considering Cashman’s personal connection with Gorsuch here, it would be foolish to expect him to completely ignore the subject.

