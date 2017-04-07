Brewers' Broxton out of lineup after beaning, eager to play

Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton is helped from the field after he got hit in the helmet by Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Milwaukee. Broxton left the game after the injury. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Keon Broxton was back with the Milwaukee Brewers and eager to return to the batter's box a day after getting hit in the helmet by a fastball.

Broxton wasn't in the starting lineup Friday night against the Chicago Cubs. Manager Craig Counsell said the center fielder was available if needed.

Broxton's face was a little swollen when he spoke before the game. Otherwise, he said his vision was good, and that he wasn't feeling any headaches.

''I'm not scared to go back in there. I don't care. It was just an accident. I'm ready, man,'' he said.

Broxton left in the second inning of 2-1 loss Thursday to the Colorado Rockies after the 92 mph fastball from right-hander Antonio Senzatela hit a protective flap on Broxton's helmet and pushed it into his nose.

''A lot of people have been telling me I look like a lion,'' Broxton said. ''It is nice to be able to joke around about this, because if I didn't have that flap it would have been a lot more serious than it is.''

