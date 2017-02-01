Brent Musburger's final broadcast sign-off was vintage Brent (Video)

Brent Musburger signed off with, in part, this classic line: “Maybe you’ll pay me a visit out at my new place in Las Vegas? Why not? We can share a cold one, and maybe a win or two.” (Getty)

Brent Musburger is retired. Although we’ve known the day was coming for a week now, it still sounds so strange to write, and so strange to read.

Musburger capped off a legendary career with the call of Kentucky’s overtime win over Georgia on Tuesday night. He was brilliant over the two-plus hours of game time. But his best moment was his final one on air.

“What a road we’ve travelled together,” Musburger began, before taking a slight pause. “Thanks so much to you for sharing your time with me. What great memories we’ve had over the last almost 50 years.”

Here’s the full clip. The continuation of the transcript is below.

Brent Musburger signs off on his final game. (But no apologies to John Carlos and Tommie Smith here). pic.twitter.com/a0QN7YqgDt — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) February 1, 2017





“But now, it’s time for me to turn over the play-by-play duties to those fine young announcers who are growing up at ESPN,” Musburger continued. “Make no mistake about it, I’m going to miss games like this. I’m going to miss working with all the great analysts that I’ve been with through the years.

“But, maybe you’ll pay me a visit out at my new place in Las Vegas? Why not? We can share a cold one, and maybe a win or two. Anyway, thank you so very much for all the appreciation and all the great moments we’ve experienced together. God bless.”

Musburger’s final on-air words came a few moments after ESPN played this tribute to the iconic broadcaster and his illustrious career:





Musburger was also honored by Kentucky numerous times before and during the game. He took pictures with fans, and was presented with a framed, personalized Kentucky jersey prior to tip-off.

View photos (Getty) More

He participated in Kentucky cheers during timeouts:

Brent Musburger going out in style tonight. pic.twitter.com/VjaHm3Iwky — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 1, 2017





John Calipari even came over to the broadcast table immediately after the postgame handshake line to give Musburger a hug.

Musburger, as he referenced in his closing monologue, is moving out to Las Vegas to work for a new network dedicated to sports gambling advice and information. Because of course he is. Brent will be right at home, even if he won’t be courtside or in broadcast booths anymore.