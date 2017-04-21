Breaking down the Philadelphia Eagles 2017 schedule

Week 1: at Washington Redskins

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to improve from last year and what better way than to start the build-up than facing a division rival? Washington didn’t do much in free agency as opposed to the Eagles who brought in a dangerous new receiving corps in the form of Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith. Depending on what route the Eagles take in the draft, Philadelphia should be able to handle the Redskins and pick up a win. However, when you are facing Kirk Cousins, you don’t really know what to expect.

Week 2: at Kansas City Chiefs

Being on the road for the first two games is not going to be easy, especially when your second game is against a powerful Kansas City team. Thee visit will also see the Eagles take on former longtime head coach Andy Reid at Arrowhead Stadium. Overall, t is not going to be a walk in the park for the Eagles. Doug Pederson will have to do some extra strategizing on how to stick with Kansas City.

Week 3: vs. New York Giants

First home game of the season! And… they play the Giants who are bringing in Brandon Marshall from the Jets to play along with Odell Beckham Jr. Add to this the fact that the team is bringing back all starters on their defense except for one and you should have a talented Giants squad. Overall, the Giants look strong, but the Eagles-Giants games are always interesting and they tend to go back and forth. If the Eagles can play mind games with Eli Manning and not fall into the Giants defensive traps, Philadelphia can win.

Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers

Going back out west to take on the Chargers, the Eagles should have no problem getting pressure on Philip Rivers and walking out of LA with a win. Carson Wentz should have a field day with the Chargers secondary. If the Philly defense can prevent Rivers from tossing up 300 yards and 4 touchdowns or allow Melvin Gordon run for the races, expect to see Philly beat LA.

Week 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Two years ago, it would have been said that Philly doesn’t stand a chance against the Cardinals. Now, this game should be a good one with the Eagles coming out on top. The Cardinals have an ageing quarterback in Carson Palmer and a defense that lost defensive end in Calais Campbell to Jacksonville. The Eagles gained two wide receivers that have something to prove. Carson Wentz should also have a good game as long as Chandler Jones isn’t pressuring him and Patrick Peterson isn’t intercepting him.

Week 6: at Carolina Panthers

Don’t be surprised to see this game be a high scoring affair. Both team’s defenses are in rebuilding mode as where both offenses are on the rise. Carson Wentz has Alshon Jeffrey and Cam Newton has Kelvin Benjamin. The main difference is that Carolina has a somewhat decent running game in Jonathan Stewart and Philly doesn’t have a true running back. It’s hard to say who will turn out as the winner, but in order to win, both teams are going to need their defenses show up and contain.

Week 7: vs. Washington Redskins

The second meeting between these two teams will be a battle, especially with it being on Monday Night. Just like in Week 1, if the defense contains Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz can outsmart the Redskins defense they will be in good shape. The only problem is that Kirk Cousins tends to do well in division games so he may cause some trouble for the Eagles.

Week 8: vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Eagles should have no problem with the 49ers. Take advantage of their weaknesses, which is in almost every position and light up the scoreboard. With Kyle Shanahan as the 49ers HC, no one knows what to expect but the Eagles can expect a win against the rebuilding 49ers team.

Week 9: vs. Denver Broncos

If the Denver defense that we all know shows up to this game, the Eagles could be in for a long day on the offense. If the offensive line can keep Von Miller, Shane Ray, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Marshall all off of Carson Wentz, then they will be in a good position. The problem is that they have to keep these defenders off of him which will be a challenge. Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith will also have their hands filled with Aqib Talib, Darian Stewart, Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby. The Eagles can stick with the Broncos, but it won’t be a cake walk.

