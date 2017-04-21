Breaking down the Philadelphia Eagles 2017 schedule

Week 1: at Washington Redskins
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to improve from last year and what better way than to start the build-up than facing a division rival? Washington didn’t do much in free agency as opposed to the Eagles who brought in a dangerous new receiving corps in the form of Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith. Depending on what route the Eagles take in the draft, Philadelphia should be able to handle the Redskins and pick up a win. However, when you are facing Kirk Cousins, you don’t really know what to expect.
Week 2: at Kansas City Chiefs
Being on the road for the first two games is not going to be easy, especially when your second game is against a powerful Kansas City team. Thee visit will also see the Eagles take on former longtime head coach Andy Reid at Arrowhead Stadium. Overall, t is not going to be a walk in the park for the Eagles. Doug Pederson will have to do some extra strategizing on how to stick with Kansas City.
Week 3: vs. New York Giants
First home game of the season! And… they play the Giants who are bringing in Brandon Marshall from the Jets to play along with Odell Beckham Jr. Add to this the fact that the team is bringing back all starters on their defense except for one and you should have a talented Giants squad. Overall, the Giants look strong, but the Eagles-Giants games are always interesting and they tend to go back and forth. If the Eagles can play mind games with Eli Manning and not fall into the Giants defensive traps, Philadelphia can win.
Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers
Going back out west to take on the Chargers, the Eagles should have no problem getting pressure on Philip Rivers and walking out of LA with a win. Carson Wentz should have a field day with the Chargers secondary. If the Philly defense can prevent Rivers from tossing up 300 yards and 4 touchdowns or allow Melvin Gordon run for the races, expect to see Philly beat LA.
Week 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Two years ago, it would have been said that Philly doesn’t stand a chance against the Cardinals. Now, this game should be a good one with the Eagles coming out on top. The Cardinals have an ageing quarterback in Carson Palmer and a defense that lost defensive end in Calais Campbell to Jacksonville. The Eagles gained two wide receivers that have something to prove. Carson Wentz should also have a good game as long as Chandler Jones isn’t pressuring him and Patrick Peterson isn’t intercepting him.
Week 6: at Carolina Panthers
Don’t be surprised to see this game be a high scoring affair. Both team’s defenses are in rebuilding mode as where both offenses are on the rise. Carson Wentz has Alshon Jeffrey and Cam Newton has Kelvin Benjamin. The main difference is that Carolina has a somewhat decent running game in Jonathan Stewart and Philly doesn’t have a true running back. It’s hard to say who will turn out as the winner, but in order to win, both teams are going to need their defenses show up and contain.
AROUND COVER32
2017 NFL Draft: Is Joe Mixon falling off draft boards as draft approaches
What’s Trending: StandingPats Video; Non-White House attendees speak up
Around the NFL: Eli Manning “angry” about fake sports memorabilia allegations
cover32 Reaction: Has suicide become a problem amongst former NFL players
Eagles News: Joe Mixon reportedly off of Philadelphia’s draft board
Follow us on Twitter Here
Week 7: vs. Washington Redskins
The second meeting between these two teams will be a battle, especially with it being on Monday Night. Just like in Week 1, if the defense contains Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz can outsmart the Redskins defense they will be in good shape. The only problem is that Kirk Cousins tends to do well in division games so he may cause some trouble for the Eagles.
Week 8: vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Eagles should have no problem with the 49ers. Take advantage of their weaknesses, which is in almost every position and light up the scoreboard. With Kyle Shanahan as the 49ers HC, no one knows what to expect but the Eagles can expect a win against the rebuilding 49ers team.
Week 9: vs. Denver Broncos
If the Denver defense that we all know shows up to this game, the Eagles could be in for a long day on the offense. If the offensive line can keep Von Miller, Shane Ray, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Marshall all off of Carson Wentz, then they will be in a good position. The problem is that they have to keep these defenders off of him which will be a challenge. Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith will also have their hands filled with Aqib Talib, Darian Stewart, Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby. The Eagles can stick with the Broncos, but it won’t be a cake walk.
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: at Dallas Cowboys
Carson Wentz vs. Dak Prescott. Both quarterbacks going into their sophomore season have shown the potential they possess. Even though Prescott was last years’ Rookie of the Year and led Dallas to the playoffs, Wentz has just as much talent as Prescott. Expect this game to be a fight to the end and the winner of this game will have the least number of mistakes.
Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears
The Eagles will handle the Bears and control the game. The Bears go into the season with Mike Glennon as their starting quarterback. Not exactly a huge threat to the Eagles unless they underestimate him. The defense just needs to stop Bears running back Jordan Howard who had an exceptional season as a rookie as he is considered the biggest threat for the Chicago offense. Wentz will take advantage of the weak defense and he’ll help wide receiver Alshon Jeffery have a huge game and make the Bears regret not re-signing him in the off season.
Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks
The Eagles will most definitely be up to the challenge as they travel to Seattle and take on Russell Wilson his dangerous Seahawks. If Philly makes too many mistakes, Seattle will take control of them. Wilson will be looking to throw all over the Eagles secondary and the defense will be looking to mess with Wentz. If Wentz can keep his focus and the defense can contain the powerful Seattle offense, you can expect the Eagles to give the Seahawks a scare at different points in the game.
Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams
The Eagles go back to LA to take on the Rams in a game that should go in Philadelphia’s favor. Unless the number one overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft Jared Goff can improve his game and become the true starting quarterback and running back Todd Gurley goes back to the way he played in his rookie year, Philly should contain the Rams. While it will not be a blowout game, it should be an easy game for Philadelphia.
Week 15: at New York Giants
Meeting number two between the two rivals. The Eagles-Giants games are always a fun one to watch. Whoever loses the first matchup between these two will be looking for revenge in this game. Both Eli Manning and Carson Wentz need to stay focused and lead their teams. Last year each team took a win against each other. It could be the same case this year. Maybe it won’t. All we know is that this game will definitely be a game to watch.
Week 16: vs. Oakland Raiders
This game will be a tough one for Philly. They go up against a team that has a rising quarterback in Derek Carr who has the weapons to throw to behind a top offensive line. On the other side of the ball, you have Khalil Mack who could end up in Carson Wentz’ nightmares that night if Mack gets to him all game long. Even if the Eagles make just one more mistake than the Raiders, they will pay for it. Playing in Philly is an advantage especially in the cold, but never doubt the Raiders no matter the location.
Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys
The season finale between two of the top young quarterbacks will be a game to tune into. Both quarterbacks can lead their teams to the playoffs, even lead them to an NFC East division championship, the question is who wants it more? Wentz has to take advantage of a weak Dallas defense and the Eagles defense must find a way to stop both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott if they want to win the finale.
READ MORE: Who will the Eagles select in the first round of the draft?
The post Breaking down the Philadelphia Eagles 2017 schedule appeared first on Cover32.
78