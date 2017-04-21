Breaking down the Bears’ 2017 schedule

The league schedule for the 2017 NFL season is now public. If 2016 records are any indication, then it will likely be a long year for the Chicago Bears.

They will face many challenges in the first four games of the season.

#Bears September schedule:

Sept 10 Falcons

Sept 17 at Bucs

Sept 24 Steelers

Sept 28 at Packers — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017





For those of you counting at home, their first four opponents had a combined 41 wins in 2016. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Bears ended up going winless in the month of September.

While their opponents in October aren’t as awe-inspiring, they could all possibly beat Chicago this year, too.

#Bears October schedule:

Oct. 9 Vikings

Oct. 15 at Ravens

Oct. 22 Panthers

Oct. 29 at Saints — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017





Despite their 2016 season, the Panthers could be a bounce-back candidate this year. The Vikings, Saints and Ravens could all be fringe playoff contenders, as well.

The Bears will have their bye week during Week 9. Considering that the bye week will come after eight tough games, they will accept that week off with open arms.

#Bears November schedule:

Nov. 5 bye

Nov. 12 Packers

Nov. 19 Lions

Nov. 26 at Eagles — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017





They will go on to face two divisional foes, followed by a visit to Philadelphia. Chicago went 1-4 against Detroit and Green Bay, so those two games will likely be a challenge.

Luckily for the Bears, they will have two fairly easy games in December against Cleveland and San Francisco. In fact, only one of the teams that they will face made the playoffs last year.

#Bears December schedule:

Dec. 3 49ers

Dec. 10 at Bengals

Dec. 16 at Lions

Dec. 24 Browns

Dec. 31 at Vikings There it is. The full slate. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 20, 2017





In all, Chicago will be facing a playoff team six times in 16 games. From a logical standpoint, it appears that they will only be the favorites in two of the games they play this year. While anything can happen from now until Week 1, the 2017 season looks like it will be a long one for the Bears.

This is not good news for head coach John Fox. Now entering his third year as the team’s head coach, he needs a bounce-back season to secure his job. However, considering the teams that his squad will go up against, he may need a miracle to do so.

– Jacob Infante is a National Editor for cover32 and also covers the Chicago Bears. What do you think about the Bears’ 2017 schedule? Let him know on Twitter @jacobinfante24.

