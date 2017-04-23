Bravo ruled out of IPL

Gujarat Lions have endured a disappointing IPL season to date and will not be able to call upon Dwayne Bravo as they aim to recover.

Gujarat Lions' Dwayne Bravo has confirmed he will play no part in this year's Indian Premier League as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The flamboyant West Indies all-rounder required surgery after he was hurt last December when playing for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

Bravo had hoped to return in the second half of the IPL season, but announced on Sunday he had given up hope of featuring for Gujarat this term.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account, Bravo wrote: "While recovery is going well and I have made vast improvements and have participated in team training with the Lions, my body is not ready to perform at its fullest potential.

"I sincerely apologise to my Gujarat Lions team-mates, franchise owners and all my wonderful fans all over the world for this disappointment. I, too, am deeply saddened and disappointed, particularly because I know how much my fans were looking forward to my return.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my career but I do believe withdrawal from this season of the IPL will allow me to perform at my best later on in the year."

In Bravo's absence, Gujarat have won just two of their first seven matches and sit bottom of the IPL table.