Braves' Matt Kemp goes on DL because of hamstring strain

MIAMI (AP) -- Atlanta Braves outfielder Matt Kemp has been placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday because of a right hamstring strain.

Infielder Johan Camargo was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Kemp's roster spot before Tuesday's game at Miami.

Kemp hasn't played since Friday. He took batting practice Sunday and though the injury isn't believed to be serious, he went on the DL as a precaution.

He was off to a fast start, going 8 for 16 with four doubles and two homers in the first week of the season.

Emilio Bonifacio started in his place Tuesday in left field.

---

More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball