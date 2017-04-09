Bradley out of starting lineup for Red Sox, has MRI on knee

Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. lines a double off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Matt Andriese during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Port Charlotte, Fla. Catching for the Rays is Luke Maile. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

DETROIT (AP) -- Jackie Bradley Jr. was out of the starting lineup for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after hurting his right knee in the ninth inning of the previous game at Detroit.

Bradley fell to the ground after rounding first base when he hit a flyout Saturday. He was able to walk off and seemed OK, but manager John Farrell said before Sunday's game against the Tigers that Bradley was dealing with some soreness and swelling, so he had an MRI. Farrell said the team was waiting for the images to be reviewed.

Boston activated right-hander Matt Barnes from the bereavement list and optioned righty Noe Ramirez to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Red Sox have had several players out sick recently, but Mookie Betts returned to the lineup Sunday.

