Brad Underwood leaving Oklahoma State to become Illinois head coach

Brad Underwood is leaving his position as Oklahoma State head coach to take the same position at Illinois. Illinois confirmed the news Saturday afternoon.





Underwood had just completed his first season at Oklahoma State. He led the Cowboys to a 20-win season and a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they lost to Michigan 92-91 in a high-flying first-round game. The announcement comes roughly 26 hours after the end of Oklahoma State’s season.

According to ESPN’s Andy Katz, Oklahoma State officials learned of Underwood’s departure via Twitter.

Underwood had taken the Oklahoma State job after three successful seasons at Stephen F. Austin. He led the Lumberjacks to 89 wins, three NCAA tournament appearances and two NCAA tournament wins.

Illinois fired John Groce last Saturday after five seasons and just one NCAA tournament appearance. Athletic director Josh Whitman moved quickly to line up Groce’s successor.

On the plane and headed to #ILLINI country! ETA 5:00pm. Come meet your new coach, #ILLINI! The future is bright! pic.twitter.com/EVlFTTkKph — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 18, 2017





Underwood was making $1 million per year at Oklahoma State. Illinois likely made him a significantly better offer.

Underwood, who went to school at Kansas State and spent a good amount of his Division I coaching career in the Big 12, is a huge get for the Illini. His Oklahoma State offense was tops in the nation in offensive efficiency, ahead of UCLA’s, and his defense was a work in progress because of personnel. After an 0-6 start to Big 12 play, Underwood made some slight tweaks, and the Cowboys went on a torrid run through February. They came up just short against Michigan in the tournament.

Here’s the full statement from Illinois:

Illinois announces the hiring of Brad Underwood. pic.twitter.com/Gw5c3bdT7f — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 18, 2017



