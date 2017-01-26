Brad Marchand fined $10,000 for 'dangerous trip' of Niklas Kronwall (Video)

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has fined Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand $10,000 for a “dangerous trip” of Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall.

The play happened at the 12:27 mark of the first period of Boston’s 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings on Tuesday. Marchand wasn’t penalized and Kronwall stayed in the game. After the trip, Marchand scored two goals.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask and Marchand will represent the team at this weekend’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles, and it’s unclear if a suspension would have prevented him from playing. ESPN’s Pierre LeBrun pointed out that in 2012, Alex Ovechkin opted out of the All-Star Game, citing a three-game suspension he was serving.

After the announcement of Marchand’s fine, LeBrun noted that he believed Department of Player Safety head Stephane Quintal wanted to have a “one-sided chat” with Marchand more than anything – which led to an announced phone hearing for the play.

Marchand has received discipline several times for taking out opponents’ legs. In January of 2015, the NHL gave Marchand a two-game suspension for a slew-foot of then New York Rangers forward Derick Brassard.

In 2011, Marchand was hit with a $2,500 fine by the NHL for slew-footing then-Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Matt Niskanen.

This offense was not deemed a slew-foot since Marchand didn’t put his arm on Kronwall when he took out the defenseman’s legs.

Most recently, Marchand was suspended three games for clipping Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki in December of 2015. This prevented the forward from playing in the 2016 Winter Classic against the Montreal Canadiens.

“I just want to acknowledge the situation that I’ve put my team in for being undisciplined and affecting the game for them (and) taking away the excitement for the fans being a part of this rivalry and taking that away from them; and then also for affecting this game for myself and putting myself in a situation to not be part of this,” Marchand said of that play. “I want to apologize and I truly am sorry to everyone about the situation, and it was not my intent to make a hit or try and injure anyone on that play.”

