Brad Brownell shakes finger in Roy Williams' face in heated postgame exchange

North Carolina topped Clemson in overtime in a tense, back-and-forth game Tuesday night at Littlejohn Colliseum. The result left both teams sitting at 1-1 in the ACC.

It also left Clemson coach Brad Brownell fuming:

Clemson coach Brad Brownell with some words for Roy Williams. Roy appears to be apologizing. pic.twitter.com/oztnXg7Vc1 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 4, 2017





Brownell was furious as he approached North Carolina coach Roy Williams for the postgame handshake. Williams initially seemed surprised by Brownell’s anger, but words were exchanged, and Williams appeared to apologize to Brownell. He seems to say “I’m sorry” at least twice.

Some thought Brownell might have been reacting to North Carolina throwing an outlet pass for a layup up by four with less than 10 seconds left. But according to multiple postgame reports, Brownell was irked by North Carolina center Kennedy Meeks celebrating in front of the Clemson bench:

I'm told Kennedy Meeks was yelling at Clemson's bench and that's why Brownell was giving Roy the business. Roy apologized, apparently. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 4, 2017





Told by multiple sources that Brad Brownell was upset about something Kennedy Meeks was saying to Clemson bench at end of game. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 4, 2017





I'm told Brad Brownell was furious over something Kennedy Meeks said to the Clemson bench while celebrating. pic.twitter.com/DrS89ebncR — UNC Gameday (@TarHeelsGD) January 4, 2017





Meeks’ actions weren’t caught on camera. But unless they were egregious, Brownell seems to have overreacted at least a bit. Perhaps the intensity of the game caught up with him. Perhaps the late layup didn’t help.

Either way, this is probably something we don’t need to hear much more about… Until the teams meet again, either in this year’s ACC Tournament or next season.