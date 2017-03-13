Bracket Flames: Perpetual disappointment Gonzaga to hush haters

Gonzaga is the top dog in the West and is a Final Four frontrunner, despite the detractors. (AP)

When Kris Bryant’s throw popped the mitt of Anthony Rizzo in Cleveland last November, the Chicago Cubs’ 108-year championship drought mercifully ended. For loyal families who waited generations for that moment, anxiety instantly gave way to an intoxicating euphoria.

What a magical run.

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

Five months later, Gonzaga is college basketball’s equivalent of the triumphant 2016 Cubs, a team everyone doubts because of history, but will finally deliver.

Ok, Northwestern counts too.

Since making its first memorable mark on the hoops scene in 1999, the small Jesuit school in Spokane has evolved from pushover to powerhouse. At first under Dan Monson and for the last 18 seasons, Mark Few, it has averaged 27.7 wins per year during that stretch, nearly matching the production of traditional bluebloods Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Though Gonzaga has achieved an incredible level of success and turned several players into household names – Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison, Ronny Turiaf, Blake Steppe, Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis and others recall fond memories – the annual postseason “dark horse” suffered many unexpected early exits. Over its stretch of 18-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, it never blazed a trail to the Final Four and fell before the Round of 16 an astonishing 11 times, leaving many bandwagoners feeling acrimonious.

The Bulldogs’ second-round elimination by Wichita St. in 2013 was the pinnacle of their disappointment. That year they steamrolled unblemished through conference play, entered the Dance atop the AP and Coaches ranks and were awarded their first ever No. 1 seed. The parallels to this season are eerily similar.

Throw in the typical “not battle-tested” cries due to the generally weak nature of the West Coast Conference outside St. Mary’s and therein lies the foundation for why many bracketologists, both amateur and expert, will select another school in their Pick ‘em pools.

However, follow the herd this year and you’ll sorely regret it.

Scribble it in permanent ink; this is Gonzaga’s year.

Here are five reasons why the Bulldogs will finally live up to the promise and carve out a coveted spot in the Final Four:

Balance. According to KenPom.com, Gonzaga is one of a few of teams since 2010 to rank inside the top-10 nationally in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Other members of that group – 2010 Duke, 2012 Ohio St., 2015 Kentucky and 2016 Villanova – either attended the Final Four or won a national championship. Consistency on both ends is paramount for any team to make a deep run. The ‘Zags undoubtedly have it.

Frontcourt depth. Unlike previous iterations, this year’s Bulldogs can overcome whistles. Shem Karnowski is their primary post option, but it to doesn’t end with the ‘Polish Shaq.’ Freshmen towers Zach Collins and Killian Tillie have contributed meaningful minutes, averaging a combined 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Underrated power forward Jonathan Williams provides another layer. He’s athletic, extremely active around the basket and can knock down the occasional jumper. And don’t label Karnowski some lane-clogging oaf. For a dude listed at 7-foot-1, 300-pounds, his touch, defensive awareness and passing skills are sensational. If the opposition doesn’t possess bulk to match, Gonzaga’s size simply wears you down.

Veteran guards. No one has mentioned Nigel Williams-Goss in the same breath as Wooden Award candidates Frank Mason, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart or Caleb Swanigan, but he deserves consideration. The Washington transfer is the fifth-most efficient player, regardless of position, per KenPom. He explodes off the dribble, nets 37 percent from downtown, distributes the rock crisply and is a menace at the free throw line (91.3 FT%). Throw in sharpshooter Jordan Matthews and experienced ball handlers Josh Perkins and Silas Melson and the ‘Zags showcase arguably the best backcourt in the nation. As most would agree, guard play is paramount in a single-elimination format. In that category, Gonzaga boasts an embarrassment of riches.

Killer instinct. Including their marquee triumphs over Florida, Arizona and Iowa St. in non-conference play, the ‘Zags largely pancaked the competition. The WCC’s meek posed no match, even St. Mary’s, a team that was fixed inside the AP top-25 for much of the season. Gonzaga’s 23.1 average scoring margin was tops in all of college basketball, and it wasn’t close. Wichita St. ranked second with 19.6. Deride it all you want for playing the Pacifics of the world, but it’s hard to dispute its foot-to-throat mentality. Like a zombie horde, the Bulldogs are relentlessly bloodthirsty.

Read More