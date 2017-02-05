Boyle gets winner in SO, Lightning beat Ducks 3-2

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) dives and knocks the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Trailing the play is Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Brian Boyle scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Drouin and Alex Killorn scored in regulation, Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Ben Bishop made 14 saves for the Lightning, who won the shootout 3-2 and improved to 4-9-2 over the last 15 games.

Brandon Montour and Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who are 0-1-1 on a 14-day, six-game road trip. Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots, and Ryan Kesler picked up two assists.

Getzlaf got the Ducks even at 2 from the right circle 4:02 into the third.

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead midway through the second on Killorn's man-advantage goal. Anaheim has allowed a power-play goal in just two of its last 12 games.

The Lightning went 1 of 7 on the power play, while the Ducks failed to score on five chances.

Bernier turned aside Kucherov's overtime breakaway shot. The goalie got help late in the second when defenseman Hampus Lindholm blocked Kucherov's in-close chance.

Tampa Bay outshot Anaheim 15-4 during the second, with all the Ducks shots coming over the final two minutes.

Montour, recalled from San Diego of the AHL, opened the scoring at 8:14 of the first with his first NHL goal.

Drouin, who hit the post and had Bernier stopped his in-close shot during the opening two minutes, skated from the right circle to the left circle and tied it at 1 just 1:34 after Montour's goal.

NOTES: Tampa Bay defensemen have struggled scoring goals. Those with long droughts include Jason Garrison (27 games), Braydon Coburn (21), Andrej Sustr (21), Victor Hedman (14) and Anton Stralman (10). ... Ducks D Sami Vatanen, hurt Friday at Florida, didn't play due to an upper-body injury. ... Tampa Bay LW Ondrej Palat sat out with a lower-body injury. ... Anaheim D Kevin Bieksa got his 200th assist on Getzlaf's goal.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Lightning: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night in the finale of a four-game homestand.