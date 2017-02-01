Boxing isn't dead for the Falcons as head coach Dan Quinn uses classic fights to get Atlanta hyped up

HOUSTON – Once a week during the season, usually on Fridays, Dan Quinn gathers his Atlanta Falcons in the large meeting room, dims the lights and begins the NFL’s most unusual film session by showing them … a boxing match.
The Rumble in the Jungle. Any of the Arturo Gatti-Micky Ward trilogy. Tyson, of course. Hagler-Hearns. Plenty of Roy Jones Jr., Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. It might even be a lesser-known fighter or fight that serves a purpose. Miguel Cotto, whose warrior mentality has made him a personal favorite of Quinn’s, makes regular appearances.
“You see some stuff in those fights,” said linebacker Sean Weatherspoon.
That’s the point. The Falcons coach will often set it up with a story, some background about the bout or the strategy and then hope his team gleans whatever message he’s trying to send. Maybe it’s: This is how to overcome an early setback. Maybe it’s: This is how to take a knockdown and get back up. Maybe it’s: This is how to trust your preparation and strategy through an onslaught of doubt.
“It’s been important for us because it gets to show, one, what a person can be as a competitor,” Quinn said this week. “And two, did this person stick to his gameplan? Did he get inside? Did he throw a hook? Was he going to move outside? Then the last part, which might be the most important part, is finishing.”
The Falcons face the New England Patriots here Sunday in Super Bowl LI and there are plenty of bad boxing comparisons to be made. Atlanta is the unheralded underdog. New England is the established (sort of) defending champion. Atlanta arrives with hunger, speed and knockout ability. New England returns with confidence, guile and the outrageous talent that got it on top in the first place.
Cue the Rocky music.
“It’s going to be a heavyweight fight, you have two of the greatest fighters that we have in our game,” Weatherspoon said. “So there are going to be some punches that go our way and there are going to be some punches that go their way. Who is going to be the most resilient team? I think that’s who is going to hoist the trophy.”
For the most part, the Falcons players take the boxing matches with excited interest. They look forward to the sessions. They roar through the fights like normal fans, usually unaware of the result.
As coaching motivational ploys go, this isn’t unprecedented. Football coaches have tried everything through the years – showing wild animal footage, inspirational movies and hype videos. Yet none of the players recalls such week-in, week-out dedication on a single topic.
“I had four different head coaches in college, I’ve seen it all but never anything like this,” said practice squad player Darion Griswold of his time at Arkansas State.
That’s mainly because Quinn is such a passionate boxing fan. He got into the sport when he tried to use boxing training as a way to improve footwork and hand speed for football. Soon he became an obsessed fan. He enjoys re-watching the action and sharing stories about the all-time best guys to an audience of players who often weren’t born or were very young when the fight occurred.
“It’s been fun to educate the young guys,” Quinn, 46, said. “Often times I’ll show a fight from way back and I’ll say, ‘You ’90s babies, you won’t know this fight.’ [Then we’ll explain] here’s how it is and here’s how we set it up.”
So if, for example, Quinn wants to pound home the concept of dealing with less than ideal road conditions, he shows them the 1974 George Foreman-Muhammad Ali fight in Kinshasa, Zaire, aka the “Rumble in the Jungle.”
“They had to fight at four in the morning,” guard Wes Schweitzer said. “How hot it was [86 degrees with 90 percent humidity], having to go to another continent, now that was adversity.”
You think playing at, say, the New Orleans Superdome is tough?
If he wants to show how to prepare to exacting standards even as victories and adulation pile up, he might first show them a Mayweather training regimen and then the result in the ring. Mayweather has a 49-0 career record but is unrivaled in the intensity of his workouts.
“Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, everyone sees him being flaunty and talking smack, but that guy goes to work,” fullback Patrick DiMarco said. “We watched a video of him and how he prepares for a fight and it kind of hits home with how we practice. It makes sense.”
If he wants to deliver the concept of all-out effort and heart, he might throw on the 1985 middleweight bout between Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns, then sit back and watch his players, exposed to the classic battle for the first time, go wild at the onslaught the two men unleashed across three rounds before Hagler won by TKO.
“Those guys just started at a pace that was quite amazing. They were just swinging,” Weatherspoon said. “They were gassed, they were going at it, just two guys going at it and I think that’s what you will see on Sunday.”
Quinn will sometimes show MMA – Ronda Rousey was a favorite – but mostly it is boxing. The richness of the storylines and easy to identify technical aspects are everything. In some ways, grainy Ali-Foreman footage commands more respect than a modern production. Either way, this is athlete respecting athlete.
“The resilience in guys, the fight in a guy to just win,” DiMarco said. “It’s just fun to kind of see guys go to the next level, get hit in the face, get back up and keep swinging. In our team meeting room it brings excitement. It’s fun. We don’t know the outcome, there’s some suspense.”
With any luck Quinn has created not just a bunch of new boxing fans, but a team with a fighter’s mindset courtesy of a Friday afternoon of all-time great footage.
On Sunday, the Patriots are going to hit them. The champ is always going to get some shots in.
What happens next is everything.
