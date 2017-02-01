Bowman on deadline; stolen Howe jersey; rebuilds galore (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• Mario Lemieux, Ron Francis and Jaromir Jagr combined for 307 points in the 1996-97 season. Not bad, eh? [@68Jagr]

• The Vegas Golden Knights new trainer is making the transition to hockey after 12 years keeping CIRQUE DU SOLEIL performers healthy. [Review-Journal]

• Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman doesn’t expect to make his annual massive trade at the deadline this year. [Chicago Tribune]

• In the wake of the Ken Hitchcock firing, Doug Armstrong should be shown the door, too. [STL Today]

• “NHL loses judgment after arguing former players ‘mere puppets’ in lawsuit.” [TSN]

• With family roots in Syria, Brandon Saad chooses his words thoughtfully when addressing the Trump administration’s ban. [Columbus Dispatch]

• Anaheim Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen tends to take things lightly. Randy Carlyle sees nothing funny in the 25-year-old’s recent struggles. [OC Register]

• The Nashville Predators are hoping to play Pekka Rinne less down the stretch despite the goaltender’s objections. [The Tennessean]

• Some a-hole stole a signed Gordie Howe jersey from a rink it was to be auctioned off for. [USA Today]

• The city of Albany will be without a minor league hockey affiliate for the first time in 27 years as the Albany Devils will relocate to Binghamton, NY in the offseason. [TheSinBin.net]

• The AHL All-Stars honored Tuscon Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham by donning his No. 14 sweater during warmups. [AP]

• Time for the Tampa Bay Lightning to be sellers? [NBC Sports]

• Which line is the actual ‘first line’ for the Toronto Maple Leafs? [The Athletic]

• Ken Holland’s timeline for rebuilding the Detroit Red Wings just changed. [Winging It In Motown]

• Predictions and expectations for the final 34 games of the Columbus Blue Jackets regular season. [The Cannon]

• Ryan Strome, Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier make up the new ‘kids line’ for the New York Islanders. [SNY]

• Arizona Coyotes fans: rebuilds take time. [Howlin’ Hockey]

• The Edmonton Oilers may not lose as much as originally thought in the expansion draft. [Oil On Whyte]

• Jay Beagle’s career evolution continues with the Washington Capitals. [NHL]

• Planning out the Vancouver Canucks rebuild in the current surroundings. [Canucks Army]

• “In the American Hockey League, however, [Chris] Bourque is like the “Bull Durham” character Crash Davis, a star on pace to be one of the all-time greats, get his jersey retired and make the Hall of Fame. With 213 goals and 402 assists in 626 games, he’s a point-a-game player for the Hershey Bears, with two scoring titles and three Calder Cup championship rings.” [Concord Monitor]

• Talking to the participants (and beer league heroes) from the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships held this past weekend in Minneapolis. [Deadspin]

• In 1987, the NHL skipped its usual All-Star festivities for a different kind of fun: a two-game faceoff against the Soviets. [SI.com]

• Fantasy hockey: Check out the hottest line in the NHL and the ‘cold as ice’ pick of the week. [Dobber]

• Finally, watch former-Edmonton Oilers winger Lennart Petrell go top shelf through his legs. [Robert Söderlind]

