Bournemouth-West Brom Preview

Beginning on New Year's Eve, West Bromwich Albion have been one of the hottest teams in the Premier League.

The final day of 2016 just happened to be the last time Bournemouth won a match.

West Brom look to extend their unbeaten run to five games while trying to keep Bournemouth winless in an eighth consecutive match over all competitions in Saturday's match at The Hawthorns.

Sitting eighth in the table, West Brom (10-7-8) have gone 4-2-1, beginning with a 2-1 victory over Southampton on Dec. 31.

"The target now for us is 50 points and a top-half finish," goalkeeper Ben Foster told the Baggies' official website. "That would be a very good season for us."

West Brom enter the weekend 13 points shy of that point goal, but are already in the top half of the table, so times are good around The Hawthorns.

The Baggies also have won six of the last seven Premier League matches on their home pitch.

It doesn't matter where Bournemouth (7-5-13) have played of late, they continue to struggle. The Cherries are 0-2-5 overall since a 3-0 thrashing of Swansea City away from home on Dec. 31, and are 14th, some six points shy of the three-team relegation zone.

Bournemouth have yielded 21 goals during that seven-match winless stretch and been blanked twice over the last three games, most recently 2-0 by Manchester City on Feb. 13.

Things haven't gone much better off the field as Bournemouth have been charged in relation to the FA rules regarding anti-doping. According to the club website, the team "failed to ensure that their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

Bournemouth had until Thursday to respond to the charges, though no new details have emerged regarding the case.

Despite their issues on and off the field, Bournemouth should have some confidence knowing it has a chance to complete the double against West Brom. Callum Wilson broke a scoreless tie with his goal in the 79th minute of a 1-0 victory over the Baggies at Vitality Stadium on Sept. 10.