Bournemouth and Watford draw after late Afobe equaliser

Bournemouth and Watford played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts got off to a bright start, and if it weren't for an excellent performance from Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, they likely would have found themselves in the lead come the half-hour mark. Jack Wilshere was at the heart of everything Bournemouth threw at Watford (6-10-6), but a disciplined defensive display kept the Cherries at bay.

It was a lapse of concentration at the back that cost Eddie Howe's side, with Christian Kabasele capitalising on a calamity at the back to put Watford ahead against the run of play in the 24th minute.

Bournemouth (7-10-5) came back from the interval revitalised, and it only took a matter of minutes to find the equaliser, with Joshua King cashing in on Adam Smith's excellent run to level the standings.

Buoyed by their goal, Bournemouth found their rhythm again, but after a series of 'nearly' moments, another disaster at the back following a corner saw them fall behind again in the 64th minute, Troy Deeney the benefactor this time.

It looked as if the Cherries were down and out, but a great solo effort from Benik Afobe earned them a deserved point eight minutes from time.