Bournemouth-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are hitting their stride as the season draws to a close, but head into Saturday's lunchtime fixture against Bournemouth at White Hart Lane still seven points behind Chelsea for the top spot in the Premier League.

Second-placed Spurs (20-8-3) will shoot for a seventh consecutive Premier League win and eighth overall. They have managed to maintain their excellent form despite slogging through the extended absence of star striker Harry Kane, who was injured in a March FA Cup match against Millwall before making a surprise substitute appearance versus Watford last week. While having Kane back in the fold for the stretch run will certainly help the club's long odds of catching Chelsea, his replacements, Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli have picked up the slack.

Against Watford, Son netted a brace to go with goals from Eric Dier and Alli as Spurs cruised to a 4-0 win. Son has scored four goals in his last four Premier League matches, something not lost on his teammates.

"He's been excellent this season," defender Kieran Trippier said. "I'm gutted that he didn't get his hat-trick last weekend but it just shows how frustrated he was in himself because he knows he could have got it.

"Like I've said before, though, he's such a good player. When Harry has been injured he's played up top and Vincent (Janssen) has done well when he's come in as well."

Bournemouth (9-8-15) come into the fixture motivated to stop an 0-2-1 stretch.

The Cherries find themselves in 15th place on 35 points, and are seven clear of the bottom three. Last time out in a 3-1 loss to Chelsea, the Cherries shot themselves in the foot early and could never recover from a 17th-minute own goal from Adam Smith. Eden Hazard doubled the lead and Josh King pulled the home side within one, but Marcos Alonso salted it away in the 68th minute.

Manager Eddie Howe knows things don't get any easier this weekend.

"I was very impressed with (Spurs) last season and if anything I'm even more impressed with them this season," he said. "Last year, probably with Manchester City, they were our toughest opponents and the game will be one of our toughest this year.

"If we make mistakes, they'll certainly punish us. We had a good experience last year, albeit a negative one where we didn't play very well but that performance will drive us to do better this year."

Tottenham have won two of their three Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, netting eight goals and conceding just one. The Cherries' only top-flight goal against Spurs came after 49 seconds of their first such meeting at the Vitality Stadium in October 2015.

Two of the three league games between these sides have seen the opening goal scored in the opening minute, with the other game finishing scoreless.