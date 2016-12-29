Bournemouth-Swansea City Preview

The fate of Bob Bradley is symbolic of the downward direction that Swansea football club has taken in recent years.

The Swans sacked their American coach this week after just 11 matches in charge - the latest in a string of managerial dismissals at the Welsh club.

It's all a far cry from the first few seasons that the Swans spent in the Premier League. Then, Swansea had a sustainable model, a clear style of play and managerial consistency - not unlike Saturday's opponents Bournemouth have at present.

But this version of Swansea (3-3-12) have sold their best players, lack a clearly defined playing style and are excessively trigger-happy - as proved by Bradley's harsh dismissal.

"I don't think it's the correct decision," Bradley said the day after his sacking. "The discussions we had always included the work that needed to be done in January - we had talked about players.

"I'm frustrated because I feel like every place I've been, I've been able to put my stamp on the team in terms of the mentality and the tactics. What we needed more than anything was just to do well enough to give us a platform ... and I'm disappointed in myself that, in the short run, I couldn't make that happen."

The team that Bradley inherited already appeared destined for a relegation battle, but the players did their boss no favours, collapsing to embarrassing defeats on more than one occasion and conceding 29 goals in his 11 games. The squad are just as much to blame for Swansea's lowly league position as Bradley, but midfielder Jack Cork knows that this is no time to be wallowing in self-pity.

"We are all disappointed because Bob is a good guy who worked very hard to turn things around here," said Cork. "We know the situation we are in, and the only way we will get out of it is by winning games.

"The confidence has been low due to results, but we know that can change with a good outcome against Bournemouth. It's not been the season we wanted so far, but we are the ones that can get us out of this position."

Bournemouth (6-3-9) have the positive qualities that Swansea used to have.

But even Eddie Howe's well-drilled Cherries still have difficulty coping with the quality of the Premier League at times. They go into this game on the back of consecutive defeats, looking for answers after the losses to Southampton and Chelsea.

"I'm looking to keep improving and to make sure you don't stand still in this league. Because if you do, you're going to lose games so it is vitally important that we respond against Swansea in our next match," Howe said.

"Every Premier League game was daunting for us when we were first promoted. Now we're accustomed to the pressures of this league."

Howe will have to adapt without the services of Lewis Cook, who remains out with injury, but Junior Stanislas could return.

Swansea are without Jefferson Montero and Neil Taylor.

There have been 27 goals scored across the last six matches between these teams.