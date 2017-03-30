Bournemouth-Southampton Preview

Southampton's goal at the outset of the season was to challenge for a Europa League place, and while that isn't likely to come to fruition, they can ensure their place in the top half of the table over the final 10 matches.

That quest continues Saturday against Bournemouth at St. Mary's Stadium in another edition of the South Coast derby.

It's been an inconsistent season for Southampton (9-6-12), and they'll need to rebound from a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break. The Saints, who sit 10th in the table on 33 points, are 2-0-3 in their last five league matches.

The club, though, has reason to feel good about itself as a whole after a pair of Southampton players made their debuts for the England national team during the break. James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond each featured for the Three Lions in their 1-0 defeat to Germany.

Southampton goalkeeper and England mainstay Fraser Forster backed his teammates to kick on and make many more appearances for England.

"It's been brilliant," said Forster, who was also in the squad alongside fellow regular Ryan Bertrand. "It's been a fantastic week. "Berty's (Bertrand) played both games and obviously for these two to get their first caps is something special."

Bournemouth, meanwhile, come into the fixture right on the heels of Southampton, sitting in 11th place also with 33 points but behind the Saints on goal difference.

Eddie Howe's boys have won two in a row following an 0-3-6 stretch over all competitions. Bournemouth won 2-0 over Swansea City prior to the break as Alfie Mawson put one into his own net to give the Cherries the lead on 31 minutes and Benik Afobe scored in the 72nd.

Defender Steve Cook credits his club's unity as a reason why they have been able to string together some positive results.

"We've come through that tough period, which was worrying," Cook said. "But we're a strong group and we've stuck together."

Southampton have won two of their three Premier League games against their south coast rivals. The Cherries have never won an away match at Southampton in any competition, going 0-4-8

The Saints have won each of their last three meetings at home to Bournemouth by a 2-0 scoreline, twice in the Premier League and once in the League Cup.