Bournemouth, Southampton finish in scoreless draw

Southampton and Bournemouth shared the spoils in the south coast derby by playing out a 0-0 draw at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Cherries substitute Harry Arter spurned the best chance of the game, ballooning a penalty kick high over the bar with 10 minutes of the match to play. Adam Smith hit the post for the visitors, too, while the hosts struck the woodwork themselves through Dusan Tadic.

Southampton dominated the first half and Tadic was at the heart of most of their good play, forging two openings for himself in the first 10 minutes but missing the target on both occasions.

Despite being on the back foot, Bournemouth came close to going 1-0 up after 33 minutes when Steven Davis had to clear off the line after a James Ward-Prowse corner had deflected towards the target.

But the Saints would have been annoyed not to be ahead at the interval, with Maya Yoshida flashing a header wide and Tadic striking the outside of the post in the closing stages of the half.

On the hour mark, Josh King squared the ball for an unmarked Benik Afobe in the Southampton box, but the Cherries frontman took a poor first touch before tucking his effort wide. Less than two minutes later, a thunderous Nathan Redmond strike was palmed out by Artur Boruc before Ward-Prowse curled wide on the rebound.

Eddie Howe made a tactical switch with 20 minutes to play, introducing Jack Wilshere for King, and it made all the difference as the visitors dominated the final throws. Adam Smith struck the post with a thunderous drive soon after, while Marc Pugh couldn't react quickly enough to tap in immediately afterwards.

With 10 minutes to play, Ryan Bertrand pulled back Ryan Fraser in the box, prompting the referee to award a soft-looking penalty, which substitute Harry Arter blazed into row Z. Arter nearly made up for his error with two minutes to go, but his rasping drill was parried away at full stretch by Fraser Forster.