Bournemouth-Manchester United Preview

One trophy down, and at least two to go.

But in the interim, Manchester United continue their chase of a top-four Premier League spot Saturday against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

United claimed their first piece of silverware under Jose Mourinho last weekend, defeating Southampton 3-2 at Wembley Stadium to win the EFL Cup. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal three minutes from time completed a brace by the Swede and stood as the match-winner as Manchester United (13-9-3) won their 41st trophy in all competitions to match Liverpool for the most among English football teams.

"I am very happy," said Mourinho, who matched United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Nottingham Forest boss Brian Clough as the only managers to win four league Cup titles. "I wanted very much to win a major trophy with every club and by doing that with Manchester United, it is quite a sense of relief.

"It was a big target for me to win a trophy with Manchester United, but the reality is we want more."

Ibrahimovic's season-long outstanding play continues to confound both Father Time and naysayers as he has put together one of the best seasons by a player in the Premier League era arriving on a free transfer. The 35-year-old has seven match-winners among his 25 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions and like Mourinho, is chomping at the bit to further United's success.

"Every trophy is special, every trophy is important, this is what we play for," Ibrahimovic told Manchester United's official website. "We have another three to play for. We work hard. We believe in what we are doing. You need to win every trophy you play for. That's what I do."

The Premier League trophy, though, may be a bit out of reach since Manchester United trail champions-elect Chelsea by 15 points with 13 matches remaining. But both the FA Cup and Europa League are within reach in what will be a busy spring at Old Trafford.

After this match, United will travel to Russia to play FC Rostov in the first leg of their round of 16 Europa League tie. On March 13, Mourinho will return to his old stomping grounds at Stamford Bridge for a second time as United face Chelsea in a FA Cup quarterfinal clash.

But a top-four finish and Champions League play for next season is very attainable as United enter this match two points behind fourth-place Arsenal and one back of Liverpool. Those two sides play each other, so a draw in that match coupled with a victory over the Cherries would put Manchester United fifth and behind Arsenal only on goal difference.

"At this moment, it's not very easy to beat us," said Ander Herrera, referring to the fact United have won five on the bounce in all competitions while losing just once in 25 matches (19-5-1).

"We have to respect the opponent but the badge sometimes wins the game. We keep going. Already we have to focus on Bournemouth as we have to be in the top four. We want to play in the Champions League next season."

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are fighting for their survival as they look to avoid being sucked into the chaos of relegation battles. The Cherries (7-5-14) enter this match in 14th place on 26 points but only four above the drop.

Eddie Howe's team have dropped four on the spin in league play and are winless in eight (0-2-6) overall. Bournemouth squandered an early lead in a 2-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion last Saturday, giving up both goals inside the first half-hour after Joshua King provided an advantage from the spot five minutes into the contest.

The Cherries' road form has left much to be desired, as they've claimed just eight points from 13 league matches outside Vitality Stadium while being outscored 30-15. Their only two road wins have come when they've posted clean sheets, and there is a glimmer of hope in that Burnley and relegation-threatened Hull City have come out of Old Trafford with shutouts.

"In training we're running our socks off, we're trying our best and trying to progress as players, we're doing everything we can," winger Ryan Fraser said. "We need to reflect on our performances, get back on the training field as this next week will be massive."

United, though, have conceded only nine home goals in league play and carry a 243-minute shutout streak at Old Trafford since conceding James Milner's penalty in a 2-1 win Jan. 15.

