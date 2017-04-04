Bournemouth-Liverpool Preview

Liverpool appear to be in a very strong position with just eight games of the Premier League season remaining.

The Reds (17-8-5) are flying high in third place heading into the midweek matches that continue with Wednesday's contest against Bournemouth. They are just three points behind second-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Yet it is Liverpool's fixture list that really seems to strengthen the club's chances of securing the Champions League berth they wanted from this campaign. The Reds are the only side in the top four shake-up not to have to face one of the best seven teams in the division the rest of the way.

That gives Liverpool a distinct advantage over their rivals, but only if manager Jurgen Klopp can find a solution to his team's travails against the Premier League's weaker sides.

Of Liverpool's five losses this season, all came against teams currently in the bottom half of the table, with the 4-3 loss to Bournemouth at the start of December being the most memorable.

And which team starts that run of 'winnable' fixtures? Bournemouth.

"It's a big game against Bournemouth on Wednesday," defender Dejan Lovren said. "We lost there earlier in the season so that should act as a wake-up call for this game. We need to continue like this.

"There are a lot of points still to play for. We are in that top four and that's where we want to be come the end of the season. We need to show our quality in the other games. We need to take as many points as possible. If we want to play in the Champions League, we need to play like a Champions League team."

Liverpool should be confident going into this fixture given the quality of their recent four-game unbeaten run that included matches against Manchester City, Arsenal and rivals Everton. But Bournemouth (9-7-14) have hit their straps with a 2-2-0 run of their own, tightening up at the back to concede no goals in either of their last two matches.

With that new-look solid defence, Bournemouth will arrive in Liverpool confident that their style of play can cause the Merseysiders problem.

"It's another tough game but we're going to go there with confidence; we're unbeaten in the last four games and we'll be looking to take that on," Bournemouth defender Adam Smith told the club's official website.

"They've got quality players and the way they play is very good. But we know that if we put them under pressure and don't give them time on the ball we can try and force them into mistakes, we're going there with a bit of confidence."

Bournemouth will be without Andrew Surman, Callum Wilson and Adam Federici, but Liverpool have greater injury concerns to contend with.

Sadio Mane, who leads the club with 13 goals in league play, could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Everton in last weekend's derby victory. Klopp was unable to give a timeframe for Mane's absence.

Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson are also struggling with hip and foot injuries respectively. Adam Lallana and Danny Ings are out.

Liverpool have won all four of their home meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions, winning by an aggregate score of 10-2.