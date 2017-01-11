Bournemouth-Hull City Preview

Hull City find themselves in a precarious position as they return to Premier League play Saturday against Bournemouth.

Hull (3-4-13) are at the bottom of the table, and need to start stringing together some positive results if they are to avoid relegation. Perhaps, they will be working with some renewed vigor after manager Mike Phelan was sacked and replaced by Marco Silva, who agreed on a deal to become the club's manager until the end of the season.

Silva, 39, most recently managed Greek side Olympiacos, where he won a league title and managed to knock off Arsenal in the Champions League group stage.

"Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style," said Hull vice chairman Ehab Allam. "He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's Premier League status.

"Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success. We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window."

Though Hull fell 2-0 to Manchester United in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal this week, Silva's tenure got off to a positive start with a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the FA Cup last weekend. He will now be tasked with bringing that level of performance into the Premier League, where the Tigers have won once in their last 18 matches and are mired in an 0-3-6 stretch.

"It was a very important result for us," Silva said of the FA Cup win. "We need good results to improve us and to win more confidence. Swansea was a really tough game for us, but a really important one for us."

Last time out in league play, the club suffered a 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Jan. 2.

Bournemouth (7-4-9) come into the clash unbeaten in their last two league fixtures, but will be disappointed with their two most recent performances - a 3-0 loss to Millwall in the FA Cup last weekend and a 3-3 draw against Arsenal on Jan 3.

Against the Gunners, the Cherries raced out to a 3-0 lead on the strength of first-half goals from Charlie Daniels, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson. However, Eddie Howe's charges were unable to maintain the intensity in the second half as Arsenal stormed back to earn a point.

"Being 3-0 up against Arsenal you really should be seeing it out," Daniels said. "It's a funny thing, we've done that to other teams but today it was against us."

Hull haven't lost back-to-back league games against Bournemouth since the 1989-90 season when both were in the second tier. Bournemouth inflicted Hull's joint-heaviest defeat in Premier League history in October, winning 6-1 at Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries had scored six goals in their previous seven league games against the Tigers prior to that victory.