Bournemouth-Everton Preview

After a torrid start to the season, followed by a bit of a lull, Everton manager Ronald Koeman has righted the ship as the Toffees head into Saturday's contest against visiting Bournemouth in a rich vein of form.

Koeman's charges are unbeaten in six Premier League contests - four of those being victories - and have pushed themselves up to seventh in the table. A win pull them within two points of Manchester United for sixth place, pending other results.

The Toffees (10-7-6) had won three straight coming into their mid-week clash with Stoke City, but struggled early as Peter Crouch gave Stoke the lead after only seven minutes. Everton pulled level on 39 minutes via a Ryan Shawcross own goal as the sides shared the spoils.

However, the bigger story on the day was Morgan Schneiderlin, who moved to the Blues from Manchester United last month and made his first start for his new club.

"As a midfielder, Morgan can do the lot," said former manager Nigel Adkins, who managed Schneiderlin for three seasons at Southampton. "He has athleticism, great vision, can make interceptions time and time again, and his range of passing is superb.

"Everton have signed him at the perfect age. Evertonians are going to love watching him. He buzzes all over the park, loves to put a tackle in, and is just that all-action midfielder fans lap up. I can't speak highly enough about him."

Bournemouth (7-5-11) come into the weekend heading in the opposite direction, having not won in league play since a 3-0 result over Swansea City on New Year's Eve - a stretch of four consecutive matches.

Eddie Howe's Cherries had plenty of the ball on Tuesday against Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium. They kept over 60 percent of possession, but only managed two shots on target in a 2-0 defeat which saw.

"I thought we were disappointing," Howe told the club's official website. "I've felt we've deserved something in recent games and have been unfortunate, but that wasn't the case.

"We were a bit laboured in possession. As the home team, the onus is very much on us to set the pace and tempo and put the away team on the backfoot. We didn't do that well enough and they were comfortable in their defensive shape. There were too many backwards and sideways passes. We didn't engage in enough in our one on one duels or get the ball in their box enough. We didn't ask them enough questions."

The club also received some difficult injury news as striker Callum Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

"We are all devastated for Callum," Howe said. "What's important now is that he receives the support and love of his family and friends, teammates and everyone associated with AFC Bournemouth. Callum showed incredible character and determination to come back from a similar setback last season and we know he has the same strength and will to do the same again."

Junior Stanislas' goal in September at the Vitality Stadium was the only one of the game as Bournemouth handed Koeman his first league defeat in charge of Everton. That is Bournemouth's only victory in seven previous games with Everton in all competitions.