Bournemouth dominates sinking Swansea City

Swansea City went down 3-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium after a late goal from Joshua King made sure of all three points for the Cherries.

The game got off to an even start but the Swans found themselves behind on 26 minutes when defender Jordi Amat sent a Jack Wilshere cross smashing against Lukasz Fabianski and Benik Afobe was there to tap the rebound home from close-range. It was then 2-0 before half time as Junior Stanislas found Ryan Fraser inside the box with a low cross and the Bournemouth man was able to smash the ball into the back of the net.

The visitors continued to dominate possession in the second half and should have made it 3-0 when an unmarked Benik Afobe blazed a shot over from inside the box. Young substitute Oliver McBurnie had the chance to grab one back for Swansea City towards the end of the game but his header from point-blank range was well stopped by Artur Boruc.

The Cherries then made sure of the points on the stroke of full time when King was played through on goal by Charlie Daniels and the former Manchester United man was able to slot the ball home with ease.

The result pushes Eddie Howe's men up to 10th in the table while manager-less Swansea go into the new year at the bottom of the league.