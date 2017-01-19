Boston Bruins blow leads in 6-5 shootout loss to Red Wings

The Boston Bruins blew two three-goal leads in a 6-5 shootout loss at the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday, continuing uneven play that has marked their 2016-17 campaign.

The defeat also probably won’t help easing the speculation around the future of coach Claude Julien. This was Boston’s second straight loss to a team near the bottom of the Eastern Conference – on Monday the team was trounced by the New York Islanders, 4-0.

The Bruins are currently 23-19-6 with 52 points, which currently ranks second in the Atlantic Division. But Boston has a .542 points percentage, which ranks below the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs and fourth-place Ottawa Senators. Both teams have 50 points but have played six fewer games than Boston. The Bruins rank 10th out of the 16-team Eastern Conference in terms of points percentage. Boston has not made the playoffs the last two seasons.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

Julien has coached the Bruins since 2007-08 and won the 2011 Stanley Cup with the organization.

The Bruins started out strong in the first period with two goals by forward Frank Vatrano, and one by Brandon Carlo. Detroit forward Dylan Larkin cut the lead to 3-1 at the 15:32 mark, but Boston forward Patrice Bergeron scored on the power play at the 19:01 mark to put the Bruins up 4-1.

Then when the second period started, the Red Wings went on a charge. Detroit scored three goals – one by Xavier Ouellet at the 4:21 mark, another by Andreas Athanasiou at the 9:54 mark and then a Tomas Tatar tally at the 14:36 mark – to tie the game at 4-4.

At the 14:57 mark Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid scored his first goal of the season to put Boston ahead 5-4, which seemed to get the Bs back on track.

The score stayed that way until Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist scored at the 16:56 mark of the third period to tie the game and eventually send it to overtime at 5-5.

It then went to a shootout where Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen buried chances for Detroit. Brad Marchand scored Boston’s only goal.

On Monday the Boston Herald posted a story where Julien’s future was addressed by team CEO Charlie Jacobs. In the piece, Jacobs said any decision on Julien would come from general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely and publicly gave them his support.

“Yes, they would, but this would be their move if they wanted to make a decision like that,” Jacobs said. “There’s a reason they’re the president and the general manager. If they have to make a decision like this, my job would be to support them.”

In early January, Sweeney was asked by the Boston Globe if he was considering a coaching change at that time, and didn’t say he had ruled it out.

“I’ve given our coaches a lot of credit for how they’re preparing,” Sweeney said. “We’ve had some slower starts in the last little while. But we’ve been all in together, communicating and seeing where we’re at realistically. Claude’s been receptive to putting younger players in roles that aren’t always comfortable at times. We’re continuing to work at it. I have to look at everything. Ownership would look at me and realize, ‘Well, has Sweeney done enough in the course of his time here?’ We’re sort of in the same place we’ve been, battling. But I think a lot of teams are in that.”

– – – – – – –

Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @joshuacooper

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



