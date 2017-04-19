Borussia Dortmund: Police held team bus for 20 minutes before Monaco second leg

MONACO (AP) Borussia Dortmund says French police stopped the team bus leaving the team hotel for 20 minutes before Wednesday's Champions League game against Monacoone week after Dortmund's bus was attacked prior to the home leg.

''The police didn't let our team bus leave the hotel without giving the reason for around 20 minutes,'' Dortmund said on its official Twitter account. No further details were given.

Kickoff was delayed by five minutes, with soccer's governing body UEFA saying only that it was due to ''late team arrival caused by heavy traffic.''

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel told SkyTV before kickoff: ''We didn't know what was going on. This quarter-hour (delay) meant we couldn't think of football, although we were actually well prepared for the game.''

He added: ''To be careful how I put it: the (security) behavior was very unfortunate.''

Last Tuesday, three explosions went off as the team headed to the stadium for the home leg against Monaco, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment following injuries to his wrist and arm after a window was shattered. The match was hurriedly rescheduled for the next day and Monaco won 3-2.

