Footballers have feelings as well - how could Uefa make Dortmund play 24 hours after bus bombing?

“Some people believe football is a matter of life and death. I am very disappointed with that attitude… I can assure you it is much, much more important than that.”

Legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly’s quote pertaining to the depth of his love for the game is one of the most memorable that football has ever provided. It has adorned t-shirts and banners for time immemorial and continues to be parroted by supporters of the beautiful game on a daily basis.

But Shankly’s words were taken all too literally by UEFA last week, and it was not the first time. Had the Scottish legend lived to see what happened at Dortmund last Tuesday, he would surely have been one of the first to ensure that life was considered first and football last.

In a targeted attack, three bombs stuffed in a roadside hedge detonated as the Borussia Dortmund bus left their team hotel as they headed to the Westfalenstadion for their Champions League clash with Monaco. It is a matter of fortune alone that defender Marc Bartra’s broken wrist was the most serious injury sustained in what was a terrifying, harrowing period for everybody on the scene.

Players, staff and witnesses alike will never, ever forget the sequence of events on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Countless terror incidents littered across the pages of modern history have informed us of the world’s mortality, and at the moment the explosions occurred in Dortmund it must have been the natural human instinct for those in the vicinity to persuade themselves they were about to become just another statistic of the bloody landscape of the early 21st century.

At that time everybody was focused on nothing other than human life, on the battle to help those caught in the blast and do what they could to ensure the best possible care. Everybody except, it would seem, UEFA.

When chaos and carnage was on display all around, UEFA was thinking about how soon they could get back to the business of laying on the football match they were contractually obliged to deliver for big-money sponsors.

Where was UEFA’s compassion? Where was UEFA’s humanity?

UEFA decided it would be appropriate for the Dortmund players who had sat on the bus and experienced what was so nearly the end of their lives to be asked to play the game just 22 hours on from the scheduled time.

“UEFA was in touch with all parties on Wednesday and never received any information which suggested that any of the teams did not want to play,” claimed the organisers in a statement.

UEFA claims that President Aleksander Ceferin was in constant contact with senior people involved in the decision-making process and insists that no one was forced to play if they did not want to. There were five representatives from Dortmund, as well as representatives from Monaco, UEFA and the police present during these discussions.

Regardless of this, it was the wrong decision, especially as so many of the Dortmund playing staff - those who actually experienced the terror - made it so clear privately or publicly that they were in no fit mental state to play.

