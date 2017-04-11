Bombs explode near Borussia Dortmund bus on the way to Champions League quarterfinal with Monaco

Bombs exploded next to Borussia Dortmund’s bus an hour before Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Monaco, according to the German club and local police.

Dortmund police confirmed that three explosions were set off as the bus left the team’s hotel. A police spokesperson had no additional information on what caused the explosions, according to the Associated Press.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the club’s chief executive, said police informed him that devices were hidden near the hotel’s exit and were detonated as the bus passed.

Defender Marc Bartra reportedly was injured from the shattering of a bus window and was taken to a local hospital. Watzke said Bartra suffered injuries to his arm and hand “but nothing life-threatening,” according to AP.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Bartra is undergoing wrist surgery.

Initially, Borussia Dortmund tweeted that there were no injuries from the explosions. But it did confirm that there was “no danger at the stadium” and that fans inside Signal Iduna Park were safe.

About 15 minutes before kickoff, the club announced that Tuesday’s game against Monaco was postponed and moved to Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET – two hours before the regularly scheduled matches between Atletico Madrid and Leicester City in Spain and Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Germany.

Monaco fans displayed their solidarity for their German opponent by chanting “Dortmund! Dortmund!” The host team tweeted its thanks to the visiting supporters.

