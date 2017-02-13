Bob Elliott leaving Irish post to coach Nebraska's safeties

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Bob Elliott is leaving his job as special assistant to the head coach at Notre Dame to coach safeties at Nebraska.

Cornhuskers coach Mike Riley on Monday announced the hiring of Elliott, who has 38 years of college coaching experience and spent the past five seasons on the Notre Dame staff.

Elliott coached safeties at Notre Dame in 2012-13 when Bob Diaco was the Irish defensive coordinator. Diaco was hired as Nebraska's defensive coordinator last month.

Elliott coached Notre Dame's outside linebackers in 2014. He was involved in player personnel decisions, analytics, defensive strategy, game planning and on-campus recruiting as Brian Kelly's special assistant the past two years.

In addition to several stops as a position coach, Elliott has been defensive coordinator at San Diego State, Kansas State and Iowa.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25