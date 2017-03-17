Boateng, Galaxy search for first win against Real Salt Lake

LA Galaxy midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has achieved success against Real Salt Lake during his Major League Soccer career, and he'll hope to continue that Saturday when the two winless teams meet at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

LA Galaxy (0-2-0) and Real Salt Lake (0-1-1) will take the field combatting a mix of injuries, suspensions and confidence issues of not living up to high expectations so far. The teams were constantly at or near the top of the MLS for the first half of this decade.

Boateng had four goals and two assists in three games against Salt Lake last year. His speed was difficult for Salt Lake to handle as he created ample space against their defenders and made spectacular goals.

"I think that we just play well against them," Boateng said. "I just find myself in the right spots to make plays. It's nothing against them; I'd do the same against any other team if I have the options. I'm just playing the game and if the options come and the chances come then I'll just take them."

Boateng's teammate, Sebastian Lletget, admits that they'll be looking find Boateng on Saturday.

"He's done so well against them, and we're definitely hoping that he does the same this week," Lletget said. "He's an effective player. He uses his speed wisely, and when he gets players one-on-one, he's lethal. We have to get him in those positions, and hopefully, we do."

Real Salt Lake will be without designated player Joao Plata as well as regular central defenders Justen Glad (knee), Chris Schuler (foot) and Aaron Maund (hamstring). The good news is that a pair of US U-20 attackers, Brooks Lennon and Sebastian "Bofo" Saucedo, should be available to be integrated, which could help boost the attack on the wings.

LA Galaxy were without Jermaine Jones and Dave Romney in last week's 1-0 home loss to Portland, both lost to suspension. They will return against Real Salt Lake but now they'll be without center back and captain Jelle Van Damme, who had a red flag against the Timbers.

Also missing are starting forward Gyasi Zardes (knee surgery) as well as both starting fullbacks, Ashley Cole (calf strain) and Robbie Rogers (ankle), because of lingering injuries. Joining them on the sidelines is designated player Giovani Dos Santos, an attacker who was subbed out against the Timbers.