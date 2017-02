St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) battles with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) for the puck behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Blues forward Paul Stastny has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

The team said the veteran was injured during the Blues' 2-1 overtime win on Feb. 9 in Toronto.

The 31-year-old Stastny is in his third season with the Blues after being signed as a free agent on July 1, 2014. He is tied for fourth on the team with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 54 games.